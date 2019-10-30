GRCA to hold info session to update residents on New Dundee Reservoir

The Grand River Conservation Authority is planning a community information session on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the New Dundee Community Centre to update local residents on plans to lower the level of New Dundee Reservoir to carry out maintenance activities on the dam in November. The maintenance work will include the replacement of the seal at the base of the gates and repair damage to an intake pipe used by the fire service on the deck of the dam structure.

The reservoir has currently been drawn down to winter levels (approximately 0.4m below summer level). To complete the maintenance work, the current reservoir level will be reduced by up to three metres to allow access to the upstream side of the gates. This reduction will expose most of the lake bed with the exception of a small pool where the reservoir is deepest, just upstream of the dam.

The reduction of water levels will take approximately one week before work can begin in early to mid-November. This slow drawdown rate will support the movement of aquatic species to deeper pools of water in the reservoir.

Once drawn down, the maintenance work will be completed within a few days and refilling the reservoir will occur over a period of about two to three weeks depending on weather conditions.