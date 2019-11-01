Remembrance Day events in Waterloo Region

New Dundee service

New Dundee's Remembrance Day Service will take place at New Dundee Public School on Saturday Nov. 9. The parade forms at the school on Bridge Street at 10:30 a.m.

New Hamburg service

Wilmot Township's Remembrance Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. as a parade will begin at Hunter Street. The service at the New Hamburg arena main floor will begin at 11 a.m on Monday Nov. 11.

Waterloo service

Waterloo's Remembrance Day service will commence at Bridge Street and Regina Street at 10 a.m. on Nov.11. The annual service will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m at the Waterloo cenotaph.

Museum Remembrance Day

The Waterloo Region Museum will have tours the gallery on Monday Nov. 11 while there will be a Remembrance Day observance at 11 a.m. at War Memorial on the mezzanine. For more details visit here.

RememberRun in Cambridge

Hosted by the Preston Legion, the annual RememberRun in Cambridge will be held on Saturday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch at 334 Westminster Dr. Proceeds go towards the Poppy Fund.