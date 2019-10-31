Five fun things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo region this weekend, Nov. 1 to 3

Registration required; an outreach program for girls in grades 6 and 7 aimed at inspiring girls to explore technology; workshop: girls learn about computer science, including mobile app design and programing; in Math and Computer Building
Location and Venue: 200 University Ave. W., Waterloo, ON, N2L 3G1 (University of Waterloo) Event date and time: Saturday, November 2, 2019 9:00AM - 3:00PM Audience: Children Price: Free
Gifts, decorations, treats and more from 40 artisan vendors; catered hot lunches from Wooden Boat Food Co.; music from Philharmonic Youth Choir at 11 a.m.; in Church Hall on Willow Street near Allen Street
Location and Venue: 53 Allen St. E., Waterloo, ON, N2J 1J3 (St. Louis Catholic Church) Event date and time: Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:00AM - 3:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free admission
Presented by the K-W Symphony; tickets and information at https://kwsymphony.ca/concerts/water-and-ice/
Location and Venue: 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON, N2H 6P7 (Centre In The Square) Event date and time: Saturday, November 2, 2019 2:30PM - 4:00PM Audience: Children Price: $11 child, $18 adult
Rock The Rink is an entertainment experience that highlights the world’s best figure skaters. It features live music along with cutting edge sound, lighting, video and special effects.
Location and Venue: 400 East Avenue, Kitchener, ON, N2H 1Z6 (The Aud) Event date and time: Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: All Ages Price: See web site for ticket info
Presented by Flush Ink Productions. Theatre that is dark and disturbing on many levels, featuring local playwrights, directors, and actors. Performances: Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. See Facebook page for schedule
Location and Venue: 9 Princess St. E., Waterloo, ON, N2J 2H4 (KW Little Theatre) Event date and time: Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:00PM - 10:30PM Audience: Adults Price: Day, night and festival passes available from $22-$45
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
