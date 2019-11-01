Ctrl V in Waterloo holding 24-hour marathon for Children’s Miracle Network

Ctrl V, the world's largest VR arcade franchise founded in Waterloo, will be hosting its fourth 24-hour virtual reality marathon across all 18 locations this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

All proceeds go directly to the Extra Life initiative in support of the Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals.

Ctrl V is a local family-owned business that started in Waterloo and now boasts the world's largest VR arcade network spanning across three countries, including locations in Cambridge and Guelph.

Last year they raised over $43,000 in just 24 hours and this year they hope to fly past that total with even more arcades open and participating.