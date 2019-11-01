Ctrl V in Waterloo holding 24-hour marathon for Children’s Miracle Network

Ctrl V, the world's largest VR arcade franchise founded in Waterloo, will be hosting its fourth 24-hour virtual reality marathon across all 18 locations this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
All proceeds go directly to the Extra Life initiative in support of the Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals.
Ctrl V is a local family-owned business that started in Waterloo and now boasts the world's largest VR arcade network spanning across three countries, including locations in Cambridge and Guelph.
Last year they raised over $43,000 in just 24 hours and this year they hope to fly past that total with even more arcades open and participating.
People can find out more about the event here, book a 50 minute session online here, or donate directly to the charity here.
"We are extremely proud and humbled to have grown into the largest VR arcade brand in the world in just over three years,” said CEO Ryan Brooks, in a press release. “Our goal was to simply open one location in Waterloo, but we are thrilled with the positive impact we are now able to make for the Children's Miracle Network as a result of our rapid growth."
