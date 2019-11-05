Andre Alexis wins Writers' Trust fiction prize

Toronto author Andre Alexis says his second Writers' Trust fiction win came as an even greater surprise than his first.

Alexis told the crowd that he was "speechless" as he took to the stage in Toronto Tuesday to accept the $50,000 honour for "Days by Moonlight" from Coach House Books.

The novel tracks a road trip through a warped version of southern Ontario where small towns are haunted by strange practices, such as a law prohibiting black people from talking during the day.

It's the fourth work to be published as part of Alexis' "quincunx" of five thematically linked novels. The second instalment in the series, "Fifteen Dogs," swept up the Writers' Trust fiction award and Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2015.

Alexis, who was born in Trinidad and raised in Ottawa, said he had an inkling he would take home the Writers' Trust trophy four years ago, but was shocked to hear his name called this time around.

"This was completely unexpected. I had no idea whatsoever," he said in an interview after the awards ceremony. "When my name was announced, it was surreal. It was like there had been a mistake."

In their citation, the jury hailed "Days by Moonlight" as a "funny, moving, and wholly original take on the quest narrative that liberates the imagination with a loud whoop of joy."

Alexis is among seven wordsmiths who were honoured at the 2019 Writers' Trust Awards, which handed out a total of more than $260,000 in prizes.

The $60,000 non-fiction prize went to Winnipeg's Jenny Heijun Wills for "Older Sister. Not Necessarily Related."

The memoir, published by McClelland & Stewart, follows Wills' journey from Montreal to Seoul to connect with her biological parents.