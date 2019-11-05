In time for Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, these books help create pause to reflect on the Second World War, which began 80 years ago.

Lest we forget, here are five new books, each of them focused on the Second World War, which began 80 years ago this year.

Rush to Danger: Medics in the Line of Fire, Ted Barris

The cornerstone of Ted Barris’ exploration of medics and their role in conflict zones is his father, Alex, who served as a U.S. medical corpsman in WWII and earned a Bronze Star before beginning his long career as a Toronto actor and writer. Barris Sr., through his writing and his son’s memories, is never far from view in “Rush to Danger,” but Barris Jr.’s stories range far afield — the American Civil War, the Northwest Rebellion, the war in Afghanistan and the Korean War (through M.A.S.H., the 1970s television series). But it is the world wars, particularly the second one, that are at the centre of Ted Barris’s 20th book.

Seven Days in Hell: Canada’s Battle for Normandy and the Rise of The Black Watch Snipers, David O’Keefe

The seven days in hell began five weeks after Canada’s Black Watch regiment arrived at Juno Beach on D-Day. They were a group of men — most single, most in their 20s — trained as snipers and scouts. The seven days ended on July 25 at the battle at Verrières Ridge, where almost all of the more than 300 men were killed, wounded or captured. It ranks with Dieppe as among the Canadian Army’s deadliest engagements during the war. Historian David O’Keefe directed 2017’s History Channel documentary “Black Watch Snipers.” He is also the author of “One Day in August,” which followed Canadian troops at Dieppe.

Agent Jack: The True Story of M15’s Secret Nazi Hunter, Robert Hutton

This is the little-known story of Eric Roberts, a mild-mannered bank clerk who infiltrated Britain’s Communist Party and the British Union of Fascists before working his way up the ranks until he (under the alias Jack King) became the Gestapo’s British arm, organizing a network of Nazi sympathizers throughout England. Author Hutton, Bloomberg’s UK political correspondent, draws on recently declassified MI5 documents and archival material to tell this remarkable story.

The River Battles: Canada’s Final Campaign in World War II Italy, Mark Zuehlke

This is the fifth and final volume in Mark Zuehlke’s series set in Italy during WWII, covering the five-month crossing of the Emilia-Rogmagna plain (Italy’s thigh) from September 1944 to February 1945. The Canadians figured it would be a piece of cake, that they would have little trouble driving German troops from Italy. What they hadn’t counted on was a complex network of waterways — their bridges demolished — and the Germans’ excellent defensive position on the rivers’ banks. Zuehlke documents a horrific five months.

Survivors of the Holocaust: True Stories of Six Extraordinary Children, edited Kath Shackleton, illustrated Zane Wittingham