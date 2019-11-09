MAP: Where to catch a Santa Claus parade in Waterloo Region

6 p.m.

On a normally-bustling Hespeler Road, this parade takes places at night when the lights shine brighter. It's considered one of the largest night parades in Canada and this 47th edition is sure to please with lots of viewing areas along the route.

Ayr Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 1

6 p.m.

The annual Ayr-North Dumfries Lions Club Santa Claus Parade forms on Inglis Street, then departs down Northumberland Street to downtown Ayr. The parade will turn left on Stanley Street and end at the Ayr Library.

Donations for the food bank are collected along the parade route.

After the parade, children can visit with Santa at the gazebo in Centennial Park.

Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7

10 a.m.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Elmira, this parade takes place in the picturesque downtown core of Elmira. Despite Elmira being a small town, this annual parade attracts about 1,000 spectators per year.

Hespeler Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7

Noon

While Galt and Preston have amalgamated into the Cambridge Santa Claus Parade, Hespeler does its own. On a tour through the quaint Hespeler Village, this parade will be unique from the others.

Baden Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7

1:30 p.m.

This long-running afternoon parade is organized by the Baden Optimists and it's a big hit with kids and kids at heart who line Snyder's Road from Sandhills to Mill Street where the floats turn en route to the Senior's Woodworking Shop. It's there where kids can meet Santa himself after the parade. Hot chocolate and treats are usually on offer along the parade route. Bundle up to take in the spectacle.

Volunteers will be collecting non perishable food items for the Wilmot Family Resource Centre.

Christmas Tyme in Wellesley Parade

Friday, Dec. 13

6:45 p.m.

This popular night time parade includes carolers and a live nativity scene, complete with exotic animals and actors. Residents and visitors gather along Queen's Bush Road and Nafziger to watch the floats roll by on a loop through the village to the community centre where Santa awaits.

St. Agatha Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 14

1 p.m.

Another popular afternoon parade that loops through the village from St. Anne Ave down Notre Dame Drive, turning right on Erb. Floats and bands galore and lots of colourful costumes march through the village to the community centre where everyone can meet Santa, bid on silent auction items and warm up with hot chocolate.

St. Clements Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Dec. 21

1 to 2 p.m.

Organized by the St. Clements Recreation Committee, this annual parade starts at Industrial Crescent, following Hergott Road north.