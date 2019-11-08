Beezy Marsh’s newest work ‘filled with more scandals than the servants’ kitchen at Downton Abbey’

“People spill their secrets to me all the time,” says Beezy Marsh.

Wherever Marsh goes, fans of the bestselling U.K. author want to share the darker side of their family histories with her. They feel safe telling Marsh about abusive marriages, babies born out of wedlock, children passed off as the offspring of another family member. She’s pretty much heard it all.

Marsh always tells them kindly, “No matter how bad you think it is, don’t ever feel ashamed.”

That said, few of these tales are as shocking as Marsh’s own family history, which she began chronicling in her 2018 book, “All My Mother’s Secrets.” The follow-up, “Her Father’s Daughter,” which was released in September, is already another top-10 Canadian bestseller.

Without giving away spoilers, Marsh’s books are filled with more scandals than the servants’ kitchen at Downton Abbey. “All My Mother’s Secrets” is told through the eyes of Marsh’s grandmother, Annie, who worked under horrific Dickensian conditions as a laundress in the slums of London when she was only 12 years old. In researching the book, Marsh also uncovered the complicated truth around the paternity of Annie’s half-brother, her great-uncle George.

“Her Father’s Daughter” picks up with Annie as an adult, now the happy mother of two (she has a third child in 1944), married to a man named Harry who is clearly suffering from severe PTSD after his stint as an air-raid warden during the First World War. As the Blitz — Nazi Germany’s sustained aerial-bombing campaign against Britain — rains down around them, Harry’s behaviour becomes even more erratic. The story, with its big reveal, is told through several characters’ perspectives, including that of Harry’s sister, Kitty, who becomes the keeper of two incredible family confidences involving a high-profile murder and a hidden double life.

Marsh’s interest in her lineage predates the current fascination with personal heritage encouraged by TV shows like “Who Do You Think You Are?” and DIY websites such as ancestry.com. When Marsh was 15, her mother was watching a BBC program recalling historic miscarriages of justice when she spotted an illustration of her grandfather, John Alexander Dickman. It was only then Marsh’s mom learned that in 1910, Dickman had been executed for a train robbery and murder under the orders of Winston Churchill. No family members had ever revealed this fact to her.

“It was a real bombshell,” says Marsh. Her mom, who already had an interest in their family history, taught Marsh how to navigate libraries, archives and historic records. She credits that informal early education for steering her toward her first career in journalism.

Yet Marsh’s books could be easily mistaken for fiction. Not just because of the stories, but because she employs a hybrid novelistic structure that immerses readers in her characters’ emotions and inner lives. Behind the scenes though, Marsh works like a detective, digging through reports, sourcing documents and interviewing experts.

“I really wanted to recreate the era and that world because I think it informs the decisions that were made,” she says. “I wasn’t there in 1940 when the bombs were dropping on London, but I was raised by my grandmother who was. I know her stories and I thought this is a time that’s important, but it’s a world that’s gone, and I want to do justice to it.”