WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. "Find Me" by André Aciman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince (Spiegel & Grau)

3. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

4. "The Plot Against the President" by Lee Smith (Center Street)

5. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt)

6. "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

7. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

8. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. "The American Story" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. "The Gaurdians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. "Ravenous" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

5. "The Oysterville Sewing Circle" by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow)

6. "Shattered Bonds" by Faith Hunter (Ace)

7. "Bred in the Bone" by Kendra Elliot (Montlake Romance)

8. "The Deserter: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Plot Against the President" by Lee Smith (Center Street)

2. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

3. "Rally" by Ken Courtright (Ken Courtright)

4. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt)

6. "What You Do Is Who You Are" by Ben Horowitz (Harper Business)

7. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. "Guilty by Reason of Insanity" by David Limbaugh (Regnery)

9. "Rocket Men" by Robert Kurson (Random House)

10. "Notre-Dame" by Ken Follett (Viking)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press