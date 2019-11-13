Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 13, 2019

10. Final Option, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, G.P. Putnam’s (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Me, Elton John, Henry Holt (4)

2. Scotty, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart (2)

3. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, HarperCollins Canada (1)

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown (9)

5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday Canada (4)

6. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown (4)

7. Acid for the Children, Flea, Grand Central (1)

8. The Billionaire Murders, Kevin Donovan, Viking (2)

9. No Days Off, Max Domi, Jim Lang, Simon & Schuster (2)

10. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (89)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

3. The Shape of Family, Silpi Somaya Gowda, HarperCollins Canada

4. Christmas at the Vinyl Cafe, Stuart McLean, Penguin Canada

5. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

6. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

7. Empire of Wild, Cherie Dimaline, Random House

8. Many Rivers to Cross, Peter Robinson, McClelland & Stewart

9. The Innocents, Michael Crummey, Doubleday Canada

10. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Scotty, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart

2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

3. The Billionaire Murders, Kevin Donovan, Viking

4. No Days Off, Max Domi, Jim Lang, Simon & Schuster

5. Rick Mercer Final Report, Rick Mercer, HarperCollins Canada

6. Truth Be Told, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster

7. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

8. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada

9. Beyond the Trees, Adam Shoalts, Allen Lane

10. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

3. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

4. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks

5. Dork Diaries 14, Rachel Renée Russell, Simon & Schuster Children’s

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Bloomsbury Children’s

7. Sharon, Lois and Bram’s Skinnamarink, Sharon Hampson, Lois Lillienstein, Bram Morrison, Qin Leng, Tundra

8. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywait, Oliver Jeffers, Penguin Workshop

9. Legacy, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin

10. Boy-Crazy Stacey, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

SELF-IMPROVEMENT

1. You Are Awesome, Neil Pasricha, Simon & Schuster

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

3. Chicken Soup for the Soul: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Amy Newmark, Chicken Soup for the Soul

4. Super Attractor, Gabrielle Bernstein, Hay House

5. The Little Book of Mindfulness, Patrizia Collard, Gaia

6. Everything is F*cked, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

7. Things No One Else Can Teach Us, Humble the Poet, Collins

8. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis, Thomas Nelson

9. Mind over Mood, Second Edition, Dennis Greenberger, Christine Padesky

10. You are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

If I were to ask you which two books — fiction or non-fiction, hardcover or paperback — sold the most copies last week, you’d probably glance at the list and guess Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” or John Grisham’s “The Guardians,” or maybe Elton John’s “Me,” or Ken Dryden’s “Scotty.”

In fact, the title that sold best last week was a kids’ book, “Wrecking Ball,” the 14th book in Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series.

And the No. 2 ranking goes to “You Are Awesome,” the seventh book by Toronto writer and motivational speaker Neil Pasricha.

Both titles were released a week ago and immediately dashed to the top of BookNet Canada’s national ranking. The former is No. 1 on the Children’s and Young Adult, the latter is No. 1 on the Self-Improvement list. Maybe that strong performance reflects our priorities — first, getting our kids engaged in reading and, second, being the best versions of ourselves we can be.

-Sarah Murdoch