Ian Williams wins $100K Giller prize

From there, Williams unspools a narrative so entangled it strains against novelistic convention.

Jury members praised the Vancouver-based writer for his "masterful unfolding of unexpected connections and collisions between and across lives otherwise separated by race, class, gender and geography."

"Reproduction," published by Random House Canada, was a finalist for this year's Amazon First Novel Award.

Williams' short-fiction collection, "Not Anyone's Anything" won the Danuta Gleed Literary Award in 2012, and he's been a rising star in poetry circles. His 2013 collection, "Personals," was shortlisted for the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Robert Kroetsch Poetry Book Award.