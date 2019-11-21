Erin Morgenstern’s “The Starless Sea” ‘the most joyous reading experience I’ve had in recent memory’

It is difficult to imagine the pressure faced over the last eight years by Massachusetts writer Erin Morgenstern. Her 2011 debut novel, “The Night Circus,” was not only an international bestseller (with a movie in the works), it created a fervent fandom that sits comfortably alongside that of Harry Potter and Neil Gaiman. And with that success came the inevitable question: what’s next?

To her credit, Morgenstern took her time to answer that question, even withdrawing from the internet for two years in order to focus on her writing and reduce the pressure. The result, eight years later, is “The Starless Sea.”

It is, not to put too fine a point on it, wonderful.

If “The Starless Sea” can be said to be about any one thing — you’ll see what I mean by that — it is the story of Zachary Rawlins, a graduate student who discovers a mysterious volume of what seem to be fairy tales in the university library. The book, aged and tattered, contains stories of magic and loss, of a hidden world and its denizens. And, to Zachary’s shock, it contains a story about him, about an incident from his childhood. Guided by his love of stories, mysteries and video games, Zachary undertakes a quest to discover the source of this book, a quest that takes him to a masquerade party in New York, and later the same night, to the New York Public Library, and then …

But to say any more would be unfair.

What I can say is that “The Starless Sea” is the most joyous reading experience I have had in recent memory. Morgenstern’s prose is sure, but gentle, baroque in its structure but utterly human in its scale. The organization of the book — threading fairy tales, scenes from other stories, fables and other narratives through Zachary’s story — is itself a master-class in plotting and prestidigitation (the two are often the same thing), and will result in frequent gasps of surprise and admiration as elements come surprisingly, inevitably, together.

“The Starless Sea” is an unabashedly romantic novel about the love of stories, the joy they bring to our lives, the sorrows they carry, and the essential quality of the narratives which surround us. To read it is to be plunged into a warm, honeyed bath of words and ideas, the familiar embrace not just of a good story, but of all good stories.

Robert J. Wiersema is the author, most recently, of Seven Crow Stories.