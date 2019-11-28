This is the best beef tartare recipe you will ever make

3 tbsp chives, finely chopped

2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

3 tbsp shallot, finely chopped

In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, mustards, egg yolk, capers and sambal oelek. Drizzle in the oil, whisking constantly. Adjust the seasoning.

With a knife, finely chop the meat. Add to the dressing along with the herbs and shallot. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. If desired, add more sambal oelek, to taste. Serve the tartare with toasted baguette slices, homemade fries and a green salad.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes