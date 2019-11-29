For gift givers who prefer stuffing bookshelves to stockings

Books make the perfect present: they’re thoughtful, they last, they’re reasonably priced — and they open up worlds to everyone you give them to. What to choose? Here we share what we’re recommending this season in the first instalment of our books gift guide.

Award winners they haven’t read yet

Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Atlantic, $25.50) – Before winning the Booker Prize, it wasn’t available in Canada. But now it is, and those who want to know about the book that tied for the prestigious prize with Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” will be keen on receiving this.

Ducks, Newburyport, Lucy Ellmann (Biblioasis, $28.95) – This might be for the more adventurous readers on your list, or the ones who want to be able to say that, yes, they’ve read that great big Booker finalist – which has won the Goldsmiths Prize presented for “fiction at its most novel” — everyone has been talking about. You know, the one that’s 1,000 and one sentence. But it’s so worth it.

The Fruitful City, Helena Moncrieff (ECW Press, $22.95) – This is one for people who like to think about their food and where it comes from. It’s also, though, about neighbourhoods and sharing and how finding a way to keep fruit from going to waste created community. Beautifully written, this one won the Heritage Toronto book prize in 2019.

Little Fish, Casey Plett (Arsenal Pulp Press, $19.95) – Plett’s debut novel is the story of 30-year-old trans woman Wendy Reimer, who, when her Oma (grandmother) dies, discovers a secret about her devout Mennonite grandfather. This one won the Amazon Canada First Novel Award and the Lambda Literary Award for transgender fiction, to name just a few.

For the times we’re in

Dumpty, John Lithgow (Chronicle Books, $28.95) – Beautiful and funny, Lithgow satirizes Trump in words, accompanied by his own line drawings and illustrations. A lovely little volume.

The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $45) Mother and daughter pair Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton share stories of the gutsy women who inspired them: mothers, teachers, civil rights activists, etc. You’ll be inspired, too.