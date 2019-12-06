Christmas events aplenty in Waterloo Region Dec. 6 to 8

Uptown Holiday Hop 'N' Shop

3 days of holiday events: Christmas tree lighting, Mistletoe Lane, visits with Santa, Santa Paws, special promotions at uptown businesses, and more

Location and Venue: 100 Regina St. S., Waterloo, ON, N2J 4P9 (Uptown Waterloo) Event date and time: Saturday, December 7, 2019 8:30AM - 11:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: See website for details

Christkindl Market

Celebrate the magic of the season the four-day festival of German Christmas. Music, festivities and folklore characters; shop for specialty goods, food and drink at outdoor huts and indoor vendors; to Dec. 8

Location and Venue: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON, N2G 4G7 (Kitchener City Hall) Event date and time: Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:00AM - 9:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free admission

Canadiana and Historic Objects

61 Lots featured in canadiana and historic objects on sat, dec 07, 2019 by miller & miller auctions ltd. in ca, featuring CCM Bicycle Service Flange Sign, 1898 Cleveland Cycles Advertising Poster.

Location and Venue: 59 Webster Street, New Hamburg, ON, N3A 1W8 (Miller and Miller Auctions Ltd.) Event date and time: Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:00AM - 1:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free

