Dining Out: Naranj Restaurant in Waterloo serves feast for the eyes and the tastebuds

For weeks, I had been curious when I drove by Naranj Restaurant. Several red objects I couldn't identify can be observed through the front windows, and I looked forward to seeing them up close when we dined there in late November.
As you enter through the curved entranceway there is an inviting seating arrangement enhanced by a Turkish glass light fixture sparkling overhead. There is also a tall stand with two fez perched atop, and my mystery was solved. Their identical relatives are perched atop the banquette seating in the main dining room, easily spotted through the windows.
We were encouraged to choose our own table from the booths and free-standing tables in the large, open dining area. Each table is covered with a vivid silk runner and colourful patterned plates. Everything is balanced by neutral walls and flooring, and dark wood tables.
Our server arrived to deliver menus, and glasses of water with a slice of lemon. The menus are several pages long but easily navigated as items are accompanied by helpful descriptions for patrons unfamiliar with Middle Eastern cuisine.
The restaurant is unlicensed but there are plenty of beverages available, including Halal beer. I ordered a soft drink ($2.49) and my husband decided to try the Laban Ayran ($2.99), a creamy yogurt drink made with yogurt, ice water and salt. Simple ingredients but a tasty and refreshing accompaniment to the food.
The Four Dip Starter ($14.99) from the Cold Mezzeh (appetizers and sides) selection is recommended for sampling Naranj's house-made versions of Baba Ghanouj, Hummus, Mutabbal and Muhummara. Naranj also prepares a tasty, unique pita bread — slightly dense, and sprinkled with sesame seeds — that is the perfect conduit for all the dips.
The hummus is a smooth blend of chickpeas and tahini enhanced with a clever imprint of paprika, and a spoonful of olive oil. The baba ghanouj is a delicious version made with chopped fresh vegetables, including eggplant, peppers and tomatoes, and topped with a sweet pomegranate molasses and walnuts. We could taste each element of this freshly prepared dip.
New to us were the muhummara, a combination of minced walnuts, tomatoes, roasted red pepper paste and bread crumbs topped with olive oil and pomegranate molasses; and the mutabbal, which is similar in appearance to hummus, but combines chargrilled eggplants, yogurt, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil. The mutabbal has an appealing rich, smokier flavour I really enjoyed. We found the muhummara heavy on the red pepper and less enjoyable.
We shared the Grilled Halloumi Cheese ($10.99), four pieces of the smooth white cheese grilled to a crispy brown and served with olive oil. I really liked the hot, crunchy cheese but it was too bland for my husband's taste.
The Falafal Plate with Fattoush Salad ($17.99) was very good. The falafel were slightly flattened with a hole in the centre, which gave a really pleasant crunchy texture to contrast with the tender interior. They only improved with the addition of the sides of hummus, pickled cabbage and garlic sauce. The fattoush salad was crisp and fresh with a drizzle of pomegranate sauce.
My husband's Naranj Mixed Grill ($28) came with the same sides as my falafel meal along with potatoes, and one each of a Kufta (minced beef) kebab, grilled beef kebab, and Shish Tawouk (chicken kebab). All three servings of meat were tender and flavourful, but I found the side of Naranj potatoes quite bland, and most remained on the plate. We both liked the parsley-rich flavour of the Tabbouleh Salad.
Having eaten more than our fair share, we ordered desserts to go. Both the Baklava ($6.99 for four pieces) and the Harissa ($2.99) were outstanding. The harissa had a delightful flavour and I plan on returning to purchase more to enjoy, but not share, during the holidays.
Our server was very friendly, extremely knowledgeable, but run off his feet as the only staff on the floor. Unfortunately, there were long gaps between visits to our table.
Naranj Restaurant not only prepares delicious food, but honours the fact that we eat with our eyes first.
Naranj Restaurant
646 Erb St. W., Waterloo
519-954-4544
Fork rating: (One fork-fair; Two-good; Three-excellent; Four-outstanding)
Hours
Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Accessibility
Most of the dining room is on one level, with just a few booths up one step near the front windows. There is good lighting, and plenty of room for moving between and around tables.
Atmosphere
Casual, relaxed, great for families, couples, and groups. The colourful and Middle Eastern-inspired decor is a feast for the eyes to accompany the food. One minor complaint was the temperature in the room, definitely on the chilly side near the windows.
Menu
Middle Eastern fare with several hot and cold starters, entrées and mains, including Syrian specialties such as fresh-baked bread. The portions are generous but try to save room for dessert.
Drinks
Naranj does not serve alcoholic beverages but offers numerous hot and cold options, with unique Middle Eastern choices.
Service
Very friendly, great understanding of the menu and how to explain flavours and ingredients to newbies, but as the only server on the floor he was unable to handle all his responsibilities efficiently. The entire time we were there he never stopped moving.
The bill
$99.59 (includes tax but not tip) for two beverages, two appetizers, two mains, and two desserts.
In a nutshell
Beautiful and colourful setting to enjoy Middle Eastern specialties skilfully presented and prepared.
Assessing food, atmosphere, service and prices. Dining Out restaurant reviews are based on unannounced visits to the establishments. Restaurants do not pay for any portion of the reviewer's meal. Sandra Walneck can be reached at swalneck22@gmail.com.
