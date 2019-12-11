Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 11, 2019

10. Criss Cross, James Patterson, Little Brown (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Me, Elton John, Henry Holt (8)

2. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Wm. Morrow (4)

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown (13)

4. Scotty, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart (6)

5. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, HarperCollins Canada (5)

6. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (93)

7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (52)

8. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday Canada (8)

9. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve (3)

10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Fred Rogers, Penguin Books (1)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

3. Reproduction, Ian Williams, Vintage Canada

4. Christmas at the Vinyl Cafe, Stuart McLean, Penguin Canada

5. The Shape of Family, Shilpi Somaya Gowda, HarperCollins Canada

6. Woman on the Edge, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster

7. The Lying House, Rick Mofina, Mira

8. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

9. Empire of Wild, Cherie Dimaline, Random House Canada

10. The Innocents, Michael Crummey, William Morrow

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown

2. Scotty, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart

3. Truth Be Told, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster

4. Rick Mercer Final Report, Rick Mercer, Anchor Canada

5. Beyond the Trees, Adam Shoalts, Allen Lane

6. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

7. The Billionaire Murders, Kevin Donovan, Viking

8. No Days Off, Max Domi, Jim Lang, Simon & Schuster

9. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins Canada

10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

3. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

4. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks

5. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Bloomsbury Children’s

6. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks

7. Dork Diaries 14, Rachel Renée Russell, Simon & Schuster Children’s

8. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers, Penguin Workshop

9. Sharon, Lois and Bram’s Skinnamarink, Sharon Hampson, Lois Lillienstein, Bram Morrison, Qin Leng, Tundra

10. Sounds Like Christmas, Robert Munsch, Michael Martchenko, North Winds

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The Ride of a Lifetime, Robert Iger, Joel Lovell, Random House

3. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

4. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata Publishing

5. Reinvention, Arlene Dickinson, HarperCollins

6. The Infinite Game, Simon Sinek, Portfolio

7. Start with Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio

8. The Wealthy Barber Returns, David Chilton, Financial Awareness

9. Principles, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster

10. Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

* number of weeks on list